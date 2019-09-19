Jacobs Asset Management Cut Its Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Holding; Skyline (SKY)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Skyline Corp (SKY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 87 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 51 cut down and sold their positions in Skyline Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 52.69 million shares, up from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Skyline Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 29 Increased: 50 New Position: 37.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 48,145 shares as Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 428,880 shares with $7.01M value, down from 477,025 last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc now has $795.78 million valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 2,053 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 368,094 shares to 918,820 valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) stake by 17,879 shares and now owns 565,862 shares. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was raised too.

Analysts await Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. HBNC’s profit will be $18.48 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $67,779 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider NEFF JAMES D bought $12,584.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold HBNC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 5.25% more from 20.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested in 0% or 1.08M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd stated it has 1.11% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 7,459 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 13,815 shares stake. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com holds 450 shares. Citigroup accumulated 314,348 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc owns 209 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 55,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Research invested 0.59% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Invesco Limited holds 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) or 43,308 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 12,874 shares.

Mak Capital One Llc holds 44.68% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation for 3.44 million shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 205,000 shares or 5.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 5.74% invested in the company for 216,000 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 4.59% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 312,400 shares.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The companyÂ’s manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s park models provide temporary living accommodations for individuals seeking leisure travel and outdoor recreation, and are marketed under the Shore Park trademark.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 8,271 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500.

