Jacobs Asset Management Cut Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $6.18 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Position by $497,037

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc analyzed 11,559 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 93,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 105,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $197.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 15.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 118,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 493,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.94M, down from 612,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 595,671 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $121.89M for 8.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 18,323 shares to 371,079 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 161,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Strs Ohio has 106,137 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 80,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc accumulated 50,250 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 406,714 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc accumulated 1.59 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 132,655 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 361,032 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.75% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 153,668 shares. Lord Abbett Lc invested in 0.09% or 517,538 shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Philadelphia invested in 291,378 shares. Andra Ap owns 112,700 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 18,310 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1.83% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 1.05M shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817. Shares for $84,900 were bought by Solk Steve on Friday, August 16. Fawcett John J. bought $307,717 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 35,978 shares to 464,011 shares, valued at $135.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 26,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,368 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.43 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.