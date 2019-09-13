Jacobs Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Qcr Holdings (QCRH); As Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 28,932 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 24,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 733,602 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 18,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The institutional investor held 371,079 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 352,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 21,752 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 303,726 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Blackrock owns 869,367 shares. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Minnesota-based Mairs Power Inc has invested 0.05% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Amer Int Group has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). 371,079 were reported by Jacobs Asset Management. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 233 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 51,580 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 13,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Ltd Com invested in 0% or 5,642 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Lc has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Raymond James Advsrs holds 0% or 13,032 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 37,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 189,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,184 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 94,784 are owned by Bokf Na. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) invested in 1,669 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.16% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Retirement Of Alabama reported 293,811 shares. 11,143 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability. Congress Asset Ma holds 1,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sabal Com, Florida-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meyer Handelman holds 0.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 64,658 shares. Caprock Grp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.45% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 72,444 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 37,900 shares. Inv Service Of America accumulated 167,843 shares. Moreover, Wafra has 1.23% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

