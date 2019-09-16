Jacobs Asset Management Boosted Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Stake by $2.18 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 287.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 103,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 139,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 36,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.43 million market cap company. It closed at $21.3 lastly. It is up 1.33% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 32,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mairs Pwr invested in 1.79 million shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc owns 44,567 shares. Convergence Inv Lc reported 4,567 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamco Et Al reported 783,609 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co reported 10,740 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Lc holds 1.18M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Dudley & Shanley Inc has invested 5.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kopp Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Page Arthur B owns 22,083 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 288,285 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,919 shares to 42,162 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,112 activity. Shares for $8,956 were bought by Kim James J on Monday, June 3.

