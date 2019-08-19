Jacobs & Co Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.04 Million; As Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Stock Value Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Stake

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 3.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 117,272 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL)

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Government Lawsuit Against YRC Shines Light On LTL Reweighing Practices – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pricing check on Old Dominion Freight Lines – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Old Dominion’s Q3 Results: Best In Class LTL And Getting Better – Benzinga” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares to 178,059 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap S&P Smallcap 600 I (IJR) by 27,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont owns 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,552 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.21% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bb&T Secs Llc stated it has 4,452 shares. Lpl Financial Llc invested in 15,373 shares. Paloma Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,290 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 185,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Lp holds 37,095 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd has 73,827 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 33,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Lc stated it has 4,532 shares. Denali Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Shellback Cap Limited Partnership invested in 60,000 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 44,078 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.21 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares to 121,469 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharms Inc by 1,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 11.45 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Forte Limited Liability Co Adv reported 23,881 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.3% or 46,715 shares. 2,248 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt. Fjarde Ap invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stewart Patten Communication Ltd Liability Com reported 64,826 shares. Chase Inv Counsel invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 12.29M shares. Moon Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Firm holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,884 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 17,055 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Int has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gm Advisory Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 6,876 shares.