Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $345,444; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Valuation Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut by $22.75 Million Its Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 44,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 289,927 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.21 million, down from 334,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $21.65 during the last trading session, reaching $597.75. About 224,490 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 13,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 18,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 2.80M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas reported 92 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 9,310 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 5,250 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 429,092 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 45 shares. North Star Inv Corporation accumulated 30 shares. Cap Limited Ca owns 1,463 shares. Hanseatic Management Services holds 0.02% or 35 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 9,188 shares. 3,346 are held by Texas Yale Capital Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.22% or 118,664 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 10 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Com has 289,927 shares. Capital World Invsts, California-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Brinker reported 2,829 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc. by 37,008 shares to 604,263 shares, valued at $45.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc..

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,938 shares to 40,720 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co Limited Co has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 65,832 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 4,372 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.76% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.46% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 935,030 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.72% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 27,860 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 19,590 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc owns 256,151 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 862,786 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Montecito Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.61% or 29,868 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.00 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Management Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 11,204 are held by Blb&B Llc.