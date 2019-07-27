Jacobs & Co Lifted Constellation Brands A (STZ) Position by $1.28 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Holder Tnb Financial Increased Its Holding

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 59,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,419 shares to 131,894 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A by 7,985 shares to 27,716 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,514 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.