Jacobs & Co Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $779,058 as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Contour Asset Management Raised by $21.46 Million Its Stake

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 103,083 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, up from 98,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $211.17. About 18.26 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 6.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 49,170 shares to 486,730 shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Dakota Inv Council has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 429,581 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 182,300 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 868,459 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.24% or 6,652 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 45,583 were reported by Ar Asset Management Inc. Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 5,272 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort LP invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 198 were reported by Fincl. Df Dent And Company, Maryland-based fund reported 5,212 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers holds 0.5% or 34,821 shares in its portfolio. James Invest holds 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 116,509 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 16,538 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 7.02% or 304,455 shares. Roberts Glore & Com Il invested in 2.67% or 22,477 shares. 1,278 are held by First Western Capital Management. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 691,880 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 63,291 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri owns 327,103 shares. Monroe Comml Bank Trust Mi has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 56,805 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Co reported 122,159 shares. Monetta Finance Svcs Inc holds 2.05% or 15,000 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Com reported 51,554 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 202,932 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oberweis Asset stated it has 2,610 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.