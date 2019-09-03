Jacobs & Co Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Cut by $334,110; As Cott Que (COT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Cut Stake

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 159,631 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, down from 164,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $97.06. About 2.07 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 346,028 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Union Rejects Contract Offer From Big Starbucks Distributor – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Starbucks Want to Become a Tech Company? – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Boeing, Starbucks & 3M – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares to 77,952 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc by 487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,493 shares. Regal Lc reported 2,752 shares. Force Limited Liability invested 1.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Glenview Bank Tru Dept has 2.59% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ledyard Bancorp holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 121,321 shares. Invesco has 14.68M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Carderock Cap Inc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,724 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,137 shares. White Pine Inv reported 2.39% stake. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Lc accumulated 5,045 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 3,054 shares. Northeast Inv Management reported 6,603 shares stake. Da Davidson & Company invested in 0.35% or 278,930 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.66 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $20.31M for 19.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 49,753 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% stake. Intact Management owns 0.24% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 340,900 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Philadelphia accumulated 0.01% or 10,100 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 34,950 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 700,200 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested 0.55% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 6.60M are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.17% or 1.56M shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 5,423 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0.01% or 382,220 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 242,244 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership has 18,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.