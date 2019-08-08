Jacobs & Co Increases Position in Facebook Class A (FB); As Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) Stock Rose, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Stake by $3.63 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.3. About 3.04 million shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype already offer group video chat options; 09/05/2018 – Facebook panicked about foreign influence in the Irish abortion referendum – and revealed a worrying truth; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Failure to Protect Americans’ Personal; 04/04/2018 – Opinion: Facebook Is Unwieldy by Design. It Needs Independent Oversight; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn) by 3.59 million shares to 52,550 shares, valued at $92.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 39,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

