Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $402,900 as Share Value Declined; As Celestica (CLS) Stock Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Raised Holding by $4.86 Million

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 19,595 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 4.72 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 85,495 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 66,500 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 173,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,037 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10 million for 7.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,715 shares to 102,415 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adrf (NYSE:GSK) by 8,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharms Inc.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.