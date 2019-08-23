Jacobs & Co Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Range Resources (RRC)

Jacobs & Co increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs & Co acquired 4,122 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Jacobs & Co holds 103,083 shares with $19.58M value, up from 98,961 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $960.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $21 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $11.54’s average target is 192.89% above currents $3.94 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Citigroup maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $600 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Commerce reported 0.03% stake. Sigma Planning holds 42,618 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 2.35M shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As holds 6.23% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 2.47 million shares. Whittier Tru Company invested in 151 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 55,499 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 11,960 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 38,100 shares. Mitchell has invested 2.23% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier Co Of Nevada has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 94,200 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 32,201 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com holds 110,414 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Invest Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.04% or 23,138 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. Shares for $32,188 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $990.43 million. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 10.24M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,883 shares. 1,122 were accumulated by Bamco. Bangor National Bank invested in 0.78% or 21,845 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 415,017 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evergreen Llc has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Churchill Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counselors holds 2.6% or 322,615 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And invested in 76,526 shares or 4.19% of the stock. 63,060 were accumulated by Interest Sarl. Cs Mckee Lp holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,770 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Van Eck Associates reported 25,674 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 178,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Beacon Group has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jacobs & Co decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,329 shares to 137,514 valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 4,859 shares and now owns 88,853 shares. Costco Companies Inc. was reduced too.