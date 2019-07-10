Jacob Kuipers, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s insider Invested in 11 Shares; Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake By $1.66 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) stake by 280.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 331,846 shares as Entercom Communications Corp (ETM)’s stock declined 12.67%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 450,000 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 118,154 last quarter. Entercom Communications Corp now has $834.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 247,198 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity. The insider FIELD JOSEPH M bought 300,000 shares worth $1.77 million.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Connâ€™s, Inc. (CONN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd accumulated 69,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American International Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 81,660 shares. Jefferies Gru invested in 0% or 100,451 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 300,000 shares. Primecap Ca accumulated 0.01% or 2.93 million shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 389,561 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,768 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 284,315 are owned by Invesco. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 79,689 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 48,003 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 78,700 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 74,760 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 11.57 million shares.

In a legal document that has been filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission, it was exposed that the shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Jacob Kuipers, an insider in focus, made a trade for 11 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company, having a market value near $593 U.S. Dollars using an average stock price value of $53.9 U.S. Dollars. He also obtained 69 shares with a market value $3,624 USD in the last 30 days. The probability of this acquisition staying ignored is very little because it’s new, with the shareholder now holding 12,311 shares — that is 0.07% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s total market cap.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 5,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co reported 0.02% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Curbstone Fin Management holds 61,022 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 60,010 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com invested in 5,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 874,740 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 58,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.02% or 21,868 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 17 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 93,988 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 10,070 shares.

It closed at $53.51 lastly. It is down 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1389 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.61 million activity. Another trade for 217 shares valued at $11,544 was made by BUTLER JOHN C JR on Wednesday, June 19. 723 shares valued at $36,011 were bought by RANKIN ROGER F on Friday, June 14. 3 shares were bought by Seelbach Taplin E, worth $195. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust bought 3 shares worth $195. $161 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Rankin James T. Jr. on Wednesday, July 3. Shares for $1,134 were bought by RANKIN ALISON A on Wednesday, June 26. BTR 2012 GST Trust for Clara R. Williams bought $5,453 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Tuesday, July 2.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up! – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.