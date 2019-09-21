Jackson Wealth Management Upped Its Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Position by $14.05 Million as Share Value Rose; First Quadrant LP Increases Position in Robert Half Intl (RHI)

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 160.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.79 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 339,524 shares traded or 112.20% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 174.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 40,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 63,603 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 23,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 1.39 million shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 32,466 shares to 139,202 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 6,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,448 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). American Intll Gru has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Hartford Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,468 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 5,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 11,162 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 24,861 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 11,445 shares. 59 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Liability Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 1,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 9,800 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 21,295 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 676 were accumulated by Next Finance Group.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,024 activity. $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Saia Set to Open Four Terminals – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Erie Indemnity Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,657 shares to 115,471 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,961 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).