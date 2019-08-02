Jackson Wealth Management Upped Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 340 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 287 reduced and sold stock positions in Northrop Grumman Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 136.92 million shares, down from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northrop Grumman Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 247 Increased: 223 New Position: 117.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Erie Indty Co (ERIE) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 22,000 shares as Erie Indty Co (ERIE)’s stock rose 18.72%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 33,000 shares with $5.89M value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Erie Indty Co now has $11.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $223.85. About 47,812 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. 686 shares valued at $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 57,786 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 1,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 0.04% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cls Invests Ltd Com reported 59 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De owns 42,390 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 18,474 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Geode Capital Limited Liability Company owns 317,961 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 121 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 3,318 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 17,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bancshares invested in 143,025 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (THRK) stake by 10,584 shares to 152,469 valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 12,214 shares and now owns 67,423 shares. Spdr Series Trust was reduced too.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.01M for 18.09 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

