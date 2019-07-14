Jackson Wealth Management Upped Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Position By $3.92 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Erie Indty Co (ERIE) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 22,000 shares as Erie Indty Co (ERIE)’s stock rose 23.13%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 33,000 shares with $5.89 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Erie Indty Co now has $13.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $266.86. About 113,432 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 54.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 106,115 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 87,339 shares with $16.59 million value, down from 193,454 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $935.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D had sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087 on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 6,150 shares. 62,517 are owned by Spinnaker Trust. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia-based Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 179,038 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,795 shares. Bluestein R H holds 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 466,592 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 714,235 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd invested in 3.56% or 359,056 shares. Cap Associates has 8,019 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca owns 27,686 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 116,701 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. New England Invest Retirement Gru Inc stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 5,700 shares to 8,200 valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Celgene Corp (Put) stake by 82,900 shares and now owns 105,400 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. Monness maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 0.04% or 27,454 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 272,075 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.03% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Hartford Inv Management Comm holds 0.01% or 1,440 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 1,697 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment holds 0.01% or 1,384 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 45,321 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 15,400 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 3,810 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of stock or 115 shares. The insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024.