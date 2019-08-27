Jackson Wealth Management Stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Lifted as Share Value Rose; As Innospec (IOSP) Share Value Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $331,004

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $212.3. About 159,251 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 52,026 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares to 152,469 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 7,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,821 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

