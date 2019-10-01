Jackson Wealth Management Stake in Coty (COTY) Has Lowered by $4.79 Million; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Position by $4.80 Million; Share Price Declined

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, down from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 1.62 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.31M for 32.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. Singer Robert S bought $325,962 worth of stock. The insider Laubies Pierre bought $2.50M. 50,000 shares were bought by Goudet Olivier, worth $476,380. Hughes Fiona also bought $2.06 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,331 shares to 23,832 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 76,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Llc has 20,000 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt stated it has 13,084 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 11,518 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Company Brokerage owns 0.08% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 19,498 shares. State Bank accumulated 0% or 21,044 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 525,230 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Invesco Limited reported 8.50 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 1.38M shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,970 shares. 504,230 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 91,111 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 59,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.44 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

