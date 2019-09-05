Jackson Wealth Management Raised Its Intel (INTC) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 17.23% above currents $9.81 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by JP Morgan. See Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 354.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 55,097 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 70,642 shares with $3.79M value, up from 15,545 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $216.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust stake by 20,152 shares to 511,597 valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 7,869 shares and now owns 111,821 shares. Ishares Us Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 303,702 are held by Braun Stacey Assocs. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 115,651 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 645,250 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Profit Lc invested in 0.2% or 4,911 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Company stated it has 198,717 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc stated it has 119,981 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 50.92 million shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited owns 7,850 shares. Parsons Cap Inc Ri has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.95% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 580,413 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc owns 124,551 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 10.18% above currents $48.92 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Private Advisor Grp Llc has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Par Capital Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,910 shares. 10,082 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com. S&T Financial Bank Pa invested in 1.44% or 639,643 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 197,798 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Raymond James Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Quantbot Technology L P has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 172,400 shares. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). First Trust Advisors L P owns 47,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,000 shares.

The stock increased 3.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 4.57M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 228.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

