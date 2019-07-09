Jackson Wealth Management Raised Its Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake by $3.92 Million; Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital City Trust Company Has Lowered by $497,601 Its Stake

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $265.32. About 107,095 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Shares for $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares to 511,597 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 7,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,821 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.