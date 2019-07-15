Jackson Wealth Management Position In Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Was Has Raised; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Value Rose, Patten Group Has Increased Holding by $1.71 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 34.67 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 888,545 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PHASE lll MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX CLINICAL TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 13/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Weigh Sale of Antipsychotic Drug Seroquel; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022433 Company: ASTRAZENECA PHARMS; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 207,800 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 4,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 10.40 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 10,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com owns 23 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 167,558 shares. 91,300 were accumulated by Caxton Ltd Partnership. Herald Invest Limited has 0.46% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 70,600 shares. 1,789 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.24% or 41.29M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Earnest Prns Ltd Co has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $822.58 million activity. The insider KUMAR DEVINDER sold $2.58 million. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC also sold $817.85 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, February 5. Norrod Forrest Eugene also sold $1.01M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares to 235,640 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,907 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.