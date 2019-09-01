Jackson Wealth Management Maintains Position in Intel (INTC); Bessemer Group Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 53,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.43 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Lc has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westchester Cap owns 4.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 119,143 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors accumulated 3,919 shares. Wills Gp holds 43,405 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 6,601 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 197,552 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability owns 2,694 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.32M shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 344.69 million shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. 112,627 are held by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. 24,714 are held by Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc. Tcw Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 18,703 shares to 68,300 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 59,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO).

