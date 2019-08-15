Jackson Wealth Management Maintains Position in Intel (INTC); As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Decreased Position by $6.12 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.87 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 21.27 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 0% or 816 shares. Sandler Cap invested in 313,480 shares or 1.01% of the stock. White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.08% or 4,940 shares in its portfolio. 1.42M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 5,166 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Optimum Advisors holds 28,552 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Senator Gp Limited Partnership reported 1.85M shares. 24,607 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 4,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gyroscope Cap Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 19,224 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Leuthold Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 48,336 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.13% or 182,047 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.33M were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca reported 8,755 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 7,919 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,457 shares. Amg Funds Ltd has invested 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Insight 2811 accumulated 0.37% or 9,052 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 418,948 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 112,225 are held by Hartford Financial Inc. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 42,276 shares. Bonness Enter invested in 89,950 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5.76M shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Company owns 36,160 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 3.74 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares to 70,419 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).