Jackson Wealth Management Lowered Coty (COTY) Stake by $4.79 Million as Shares Rose; Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding by $5.81 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 44,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 625,857 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.73 million, down from 670,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $154.88. About 2,910 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 78,689 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 21,321 shares to 121,213 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 43,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 22.00 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Bancorporation holds 0% or 3,297 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 15,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.1% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 7,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 30,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 582,967 shares. Fort Lp invested in 0.1% or 4,112 shares. Renaissance Lc owns 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 96,110 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 17,869 shares. Snyder Cap Management LP owns 411,759 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Singer Robert S bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962. HARF PETER bought 959,760 shares worth $12.40 million. Shares for $2.06 million were bought by Hughes Fiona. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Goudet Olivier on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Capital LP invested 0.1% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 222 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0.08% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). First Trust Advisors Lp owns 136,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 23,768 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Com invested in 0% or 30,832 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Capstone Ltd reported 13,202 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 237,511 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 36,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Kingdon Cap Lc owns 1.65M shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.93M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.