Jackson Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $2.92 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $521,100

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 468,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41 million, up from 458,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 197,618 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 2.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares to 171,668 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,597 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).