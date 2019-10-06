Jackson Wealth Management Holding in Universal Display (OLED) Has Decreased by $1.85 Million; As Whirlpool (WHR) Shares Rose, Community Financial Services Group Lifted Stake by $308,140

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 613,229 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 20,260 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $167.45. About 450,726 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 12,085 shares to 55,702 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Svcs invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 49,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 106,251 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 168 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.29% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,735 shares. Regentatlantic Lc owns 1,643 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 751,814 shares. Motco owns 48 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Inc stated it has 18,660 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 9,612 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 7.81M were accumulated by Primecap Ca. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,545 shares to 15,183 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

