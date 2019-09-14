Jackson Wealth Management Holding in Coty (COTY) Lowered by $4.79 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $21.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,422 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.71 million, up from 5,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 2.26 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 3 Preferred Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2,090 shares to 10,125 shares, valued at $935.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,070 shares, and cut its stake in China Index Ishares (FXI).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Goudet Olivier had bought 50,000 shares worth $476,380 on Friday, August 30. $12.40 million worth of stock was bought by HARF PETER on Wednesday, May 29. Another trade for 262,000 shares valued at $2.50M was bought by Laubies Pierre. Singer Robert S had bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962 on Friday, August 30.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,545 shares to 15,183 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww reported 217,702 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Commerce Bank stated it has 21,044 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 940 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 751,630 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com reported 3.27M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 71,989 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 154,869 shares. 15,233 were accumulated by Huntington Natl Bank. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,315 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 147,466 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 28,655 shares.