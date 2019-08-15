Jackson Wealth Management Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Has Raised by $4.50 Million as Stock Rose; As Carters (CRI) Market Value Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Stake by $2.83 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 127.52M shares traded or 79.86% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 151.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 28,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 46,969 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 18,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 677,635 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Set to Report Q2 Earnings. Investors Will Be Looking Ahead. – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : TEVA, TVIX, QQQ, AMD, IGSB, TQQQ, SNAP, BYND, NOK, OAS, CVS, AUY – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Loses A Bull: Mizuho Points To Valuation, Limited Upside In Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 102,139 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Llc invested in 11,433 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 92,673 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,029 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Capital has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Clark Mgmt Gp stated it has 17,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 32,662 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 595 shares. Segantii Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 30,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability owns 2.51 million shares. Clean Yield stated it has 750 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 1,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares to 251,419 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 42,500 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 46,831 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Paloma Mngmt invested in 8,224 shares. Walleye Trading Limited invested in 688 shares or 0% of the stock. Tompkins Financial invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Pnc Svcs Inc holds 5,059 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.41% stake. Aperio Grp invested in 0% or 6,292 shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,649 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 73,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Lc owns 4,291 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 164,829 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 75 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 85,607 shares to 395,994 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 1.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,623 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Edge Pptys.