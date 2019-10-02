Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped Stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE); Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $614,970 as Stock Price Declined

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 289,929 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 160.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.79 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 31,417 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 6,926 shares to 60,497 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 3,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 785 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Sei Com owns 18,778 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1.66M shares. 42,583 are held by Bogle Invest LP De. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 15,558 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 2,831 shares. 18,270 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Maryland-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 58,410 were accumulated by First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership. 615,951 were reported by State Street Corporation.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,024 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,000 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.30 million for 3.42 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.