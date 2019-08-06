Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Qci Asset Management Lowered Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $4.75 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 35.17M shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 42,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 99,175 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, down from 141,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 4.13 million shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares to 171,668 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,640 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fred Alger invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clearline Limited Partnership reported 24,405 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 55,000 were reported by Highland Capital Management Lp. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Denali Lc reported 394,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 376 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 11,160 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 3.58 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,726 shares. City Hldg Commerce has 100 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv accumulated 34,400 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 181,613 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 141,547 shares. River Road Asset Ltd owns 408,347 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Group Ltd has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Trust Commerce holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 41,574 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 30,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 2,000 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boys Arnold invested in 0.1% or 5,828 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 71 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 103,853 shares. Yorktown Management Research reported 25,000 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp stated it has 201,828 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 134,947 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

