Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $9.84 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Holder Tegean Capital Management Decreased Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc analyzed 50,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Micron Stock Will Head Higher Eventually, but Donâ€™t Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,214 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 127,500 shares to 327,500 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37M for 29.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.