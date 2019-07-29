Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Micron Technology (MU) Position By $9.84 Million; Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (STX) SI Decreased By 11.81%

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 2400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 240,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $10.33 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $51.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 18.00M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (NASDAQ:STX) had a decrease of 11.81% in short interest. STX’s SI was 20.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.81% from 23.17 million shares previously. With 4.35M avg volume, 5 days are for Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (NASDAQ:STX)’s short sellers to cover STX’s short positions. The SI to Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland’s float is 8.1%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 940,588 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 36,898 shares to 357,907 valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 6,308 shares and now owns 70,419 shares. Ishares Us Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Company stated it has 1,155 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 20,559 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2,595 shares. Clough Capital Partners LP owns 1.56% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 430,480 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 53,480 are owned by Private Advisor Lc. Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,269 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 100,000 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 100 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Savant Cap Lc owns 7,280 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,150 shares. National Asset has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Piper Jaffray maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, March 8. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $36 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. also bought $99.91 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Lc reported 5,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com owns 35,958 shares. 643 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank. 906,416 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. 314,116 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Provise Mgmt Gru holds 112,892 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 8,638 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1.70M shares. 104,619 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 50,562 shares.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.20 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.