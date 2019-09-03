Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $9.84 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.18 Million

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 6.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 11.89 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prns Ltd reported 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Com stated it has 49,587 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Harbour Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,702 shares or 1.53% of the stock. 9,208 are owned by Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 108,594 shares. Fairview Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 39,751 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Royal London Asset Management reported 2.54M shares. Telemus Cap Lc reported 0.23% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 0.1% or 5,093 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Telos Capital has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd holds 1.2% or 59,682 shares in its portfolio. Captrust stated it has 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Madrona Financial Serv invested in 2,600 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306 were reported by Enterprise Financial Ser. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 4 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 2.96 million shares. Allstate Corporation has 66,805 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Quantitative Management Lc stated it has 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Washington reported 570 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 93,425 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 6,062 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 6,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Martingale Asset Management LP owns 120,547 shares. Private Asset Management owns 312,150 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares to 70,419 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,907 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).