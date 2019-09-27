Jackson Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding in Universal Display (OLED) as Market Value Rose; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Cut Stake by $8.25 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 20,260 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $176.53. About 459,777 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 60,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.60 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.62. About 685,701 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 77.43 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 44,963 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset holds 0.02% or 2,431 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 56,180 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has 12,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 224,289 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 28,836 shares. 41,400 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 4.69M shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Stifel Financial Corp reported 32,313 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 3,700 shares. Next Gru, Texas-based fund reported 922 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display (OLED) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, PTLA, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New iPhone Pricing Is the Biggest News From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,476 shares to 18,164 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.88M for 22.30 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.