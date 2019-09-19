Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $1.35 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Raised Its Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Position by $1.01 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 12,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 36,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 23,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.97. About 124,132 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, India’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 161,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.12M market cap company. It closed at $16.45 lastly. It is down 18.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 12,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jcsd Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 2.3% or 207,144 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 90 shares. Pnc Group holds 1,810 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Banc Funds Comm Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 88,889 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 7,480 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 112,565 were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Kennedy stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Stieven Advsrs Lp accumulated 270,860 shares. 12,201 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr invested in 53 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. HELBERG TOM R bought $6,198 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Friday, June 21. $4,835 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares were bought by KLEIN MARK A. CARTER GEORGE W bought $5,160 worth of stock or 300 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 105,500 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,979 shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 299,139 are held by Natixis. Institute For Wealth Mgmt holds 5,651 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 182,683 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc owns 372,875 shares. 11,067 were reported by Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability. Bath Savings Trust holds 3,008 shares. Patten Grp has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cutter Brokerage accumulated 15,687 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc holds 1.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 226,174 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Regal Advsr has 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,160 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 212 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kistler accumulated 0.03% or 696 shares. Schafer Cullen Management owns 14,045 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,285 shares to 35,196 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,852 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).