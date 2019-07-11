Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding; Obsidian Energy LTD. (OBE) Shorts Decreased By 3.97%

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 2400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 240,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $10.33M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 17.66M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Obsidian Energy LTD. (NYSE:OBE) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. OBE’s SI was 8.81 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 9.17M shares previously. With 961,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Obsidian Energy LTD. (NYSE:OBE)’s short sellers to cover OBE’s short positions. The SI to Obsidian Energy LTD.’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 33,883 shares traded. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) has declined 74.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OBE News: 06/04/2018 – OBSIDIAN ENERGY & FRONTFOUR REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 20/03/2018 – FrontFour Will Release Its Detailed Value Creation Strategy at Obsidian in Coming Weeks; 07/03/2018 OBSIDIAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – FRONTFOUR CAPITAL-PROVIDED NOTICE TO OBSIDIAN OF NOMINATION OF 4 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL & SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Obsidian Energy Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy Announ-ces Strategic Actions to Unlock Shareholder Value; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 11/05/2018 – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD QTRLY FFO SHR $0.07

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $82.42 million. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017.

