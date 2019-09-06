Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Cut 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $662,400 as Share Price Declined

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $214.06. About 89,349 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares to 70,419 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

