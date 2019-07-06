Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake by $3.92 Million; Share Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $265.03. About 137,827 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Shares for $20,014 were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 47,209 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 129,471 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Invesco Ltd stated it has 14,286 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,265 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp accumulated 197,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 207 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 7,891 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 2.85% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,558 shares. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 811 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 24,216 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares to 152,469 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Erie Indemnity Co. – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) CEO Timothy NeCastro on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $133.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,790 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Llc invested in 7,520 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 32,159 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shoker Inv Counsel owns 7,470 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Assetmark Incorporated reported 4,424 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 2.05 million shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 76,274 shares or 0.51% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt holds 54,148 shares. 1,299 were accumulated by Truepoint Incorporated. British Columbia holds 0.32% or 232,629 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 248,706 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc stated it has 2,985 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 750,716 shares.