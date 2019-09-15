Jackson Wealth Management Has Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Cape Ann Savings Bank Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Raised by $399,319 as Market Valuation Rose

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 5,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 18,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 12,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ally Inc has invested 0.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Essex Services invested in 4,506 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 12,436 shares. Millennium Ltd Com reported 1,509 shares. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 3,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 16,531 shares. Synovus Financial invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carlson Capital LP invested in 0.27% or 119,694 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 1,185 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.61% or 48,500 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Llc accumulated 6,055 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 131,770 were accumulated by Ci Invests. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 277 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 170,915 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,285 shares to 35,196 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

