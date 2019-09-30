Jackson Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Facebook (FB); Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Dsp Group (DSPG) Stake by $17.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The hedge fund held 939,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 20,189 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 5.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long; 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as US and EU urge probes of data practices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,891 shares to 23,299 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 32,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 718,729 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 109,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

