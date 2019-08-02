Jackson Wealth Management Has Increased Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $560,270

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 10.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 80.88M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. Shares for $1.14 million were sold by Su Lisa T on Thursday, February 7.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares to 70,419 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 7,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

