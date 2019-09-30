Jackson Wealth Management Has Boosted By $1.35 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Stake; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Sellers Increased By 19.77% Their Shorts

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) had an increase of 19.77% in short interest. LSCC’s SI was 5.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.77% from 4.50M shares previously. With 1.78 million avg volume, 3 days are for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s short sellers to cover LSCC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 1.32M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 50.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 12,175 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 36,051 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 23,876 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $337.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 1.79M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL UK GROCERY SALES IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 UP 3.2 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pier Limited Co reported 529,890 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 625,413 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 172,400 shares. Millrace Asset, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,932 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 738,301 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Vaughan Nelson L P has 3.07 million shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.6% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Geode Cap Llc reported 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Sei Co reported 55,696 shares stake. Eam Ltd Liability stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 200 shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 153 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One year later, Lattice CEO talks turnaround – Portland Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LSCC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 3,918 shares to 106,251 valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 435,453 shares and now owns 89,547 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart mulls over options for JetBlack – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – International Business Times” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Walmart has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 3.94% above currents $118.82 stock price. Walmart had 15 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 23 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. Citigroup reinitiated Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.38M were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Cardinal Capital Management holds 48,574 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 3,020 are held by Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability. Huntington Comml Bank owns 0.81% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 455,709 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 6,140 shares. Hs Prns holds 1.53 million shares or 5.65% of its portfolio. 8,776 were reported by Eqis Cap Management. Riggs Asset Managment Com has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 352 shares. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 761,093 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 39,586 shares. 2,710 are held by Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 51,174 shares. Bragg Advsr reported 75,783 shares.