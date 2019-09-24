Jackson Wealth Management Decreased By $1.85 Million Its Universal Display (OLED) Position; Shorts at SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (SONVF) Raised By 13.47%

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 32.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 20,260 shares with $3.86M value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $8.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.98. About 586,945 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Universal Display a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Display Corporation: Another Strong Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Samsung’s Reinforced Galaxy Fold Ready for Prime Time? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 6.64% above currents $185.98 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 81.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,545 shares to 15,183 valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

