Jackson Wealth Management Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $9.84 Million; Shorts at VOIP-PAL.COM (VPLM) Raised By 84.91%

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 2400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 240,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $10.33 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $52.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 26.86M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM) had an increase of 84.91% in short interest. VPLM’s SI was 121,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 84.91% from 65,600 shares previously. With 1.26 million avg volume, 0 days are for VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM)’s short sellers to cover VPLM’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.015. About 533,050 shares traded. Voip-Pal.Com Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPLM) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Voip-Pal.Com Inc. owns and develops a portfolio of broadband Voice-over-Internet Protocol services in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.28 million. The firm offers VoIP-related patented technology comprising patents for lawful intercept, routing, billing, rating mobile gateway, advanced interoperability solutions, intercepting voice over IP communications and other data communications, and uninterrupted transmission of Internet protocol transmissions during endpoint changes, as well as enhanced 911, allocating charges for communication services, determining time to permit a communication session to be conducted, and RBR messaging continuation. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various applications by telephony system vendors, network suppliers, and retail and wholesale carriers.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 25,621 shares to 171,668 valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 95,641 shares and now owns 251,419 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt. Cowen & Co maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $46 target. UBS maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,269 shares. Birinyi Assoc holds 6,050 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 317 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 93,425 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 37,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18.79 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 831 shares. Grp accumulated 509,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hap Trading accumulated 0.07% or 18,206 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 3.58M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.21 million shares. Hbk Investments Lp, Texas-based fund reported 285,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.93 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management reported 61,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

