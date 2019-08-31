Jackson Wealth Management Boosted Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $4.50 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Has Cut Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Market Value Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,451 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 2,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.45 lastly. It is down 56.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR CORP – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,274 shares to 31,083 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.96 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl accumulated 18,738 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.16% or 80,953 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 630,000 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.17% or 790,613 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.15% or 239,259 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 983 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 11,746 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs And Power has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Conning has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 180,753 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 23,763 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.33% or 2,116 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 14,262 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,459 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares to 357,907 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,640 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.