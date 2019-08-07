Jackson Wealth Management Boosted By $2.92 Million Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Interocean Capital Trimmed Its Facebook Class A (FB) Holding

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 354.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Wealth Management Llc acquired 55,097 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 70,642 shares with $3.79M value, up from 15,545 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $214.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 17.83 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 29.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc sold 3,845 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 9,111 shares with $1.52M value, down from 12,956 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $528.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $185.41. About 9.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 23/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan E&C Leaders Send Formal Invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook […]; 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 04/05/2018 – SF Chronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 21,386 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oakworth Cap reported 40,007 shares. Jlb And Associates invested 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Allstate Corp holds 359,166 shares. 149,878 are held by 1St Source Bancshares. Moreover, Milestone Grp has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 29,927 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 66,921 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lvm Capital Limited Mi accumulated 289,319 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc owns 2.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 207,107 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Lc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 106,250 shares stake. Woodstock Corporation owns 0.99% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 102,722 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 95,568 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 95,641 shares to 251,419 valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (THRK) stake by 10,584 shares and now owns 152,469 shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 45,450 shares. Citigroup reported 0.3% stake. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 70,850 shares stake. 410 were accumulated by Peoples Fincl Corp. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 34,516 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Rech Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 71.67M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 14,156 shares stake. 2.91M are held by United Services Automobile Association. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 2.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 458,065 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Illinois-based Martin has invested 2.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis holds 3.49% or 3.32M shares. Allen Ops Ltd Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,624 shares. Td Capital Ltd Liability reported 660 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru owns 37,900 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio.

Interocean Capital Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 10,644 shares to 14,551 valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) stake by 3,324 shares and now owns 234,208 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating.