Jackson Square Partners Upped Position in Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) by $20.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Held by Fort Lp

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 264,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.50M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 223,163 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees

Fort Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 13,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $197.01. About 883,443 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:TREE) by 16,981 shares to 352,760 shares, valued at $148.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 111,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jobless Claims Solid, More Q2 Earnings: GM, ADM, DNKN – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Dunkin'(DNKN) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Communications stated it has 126,631 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Llc holds 13,954 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 78,334 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.87% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cwm Lc has 251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7.48M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated. 5,523 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Daiwa Gp stated it has 42,305 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,798 shares. 13,009 are owned by Brinker Cap. American Grp Inc Incorporated reported 162,103 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 19,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma owns 815,958 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 30,681 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,269 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Inv Grp reported 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 10,874 were accumulated by Canandaigua State Bank And Tru. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 3,492 shares. Bath Savings Company holds 2,140 shares. Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Comerica Comml Bank has 0.25% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 171,693 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 6,001 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs reported 86,581 shares. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1.41% or 12,675 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,380 shares. Cap Advisors Ok has invested 0.77% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Lincoln Natl has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,304 shares. Girard Partners Limited stated it has 6,792 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hm Payson has 0.25% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 40,645 shares.