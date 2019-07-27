Jackson Square Partners Upped Graco Com (GGG) Holding; Freshpet (FRPT) Shorts Up By 2.44%

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Graco Inc Com (GGG) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 136,470 shares as Graco Inc Com (GGG)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 2.01 million shares with $99.50M value, up from 1.87 million last quarter. Graco Inc Com now has $8.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 772,479 shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) had an increase of 2.44% in short interest. FRPT’s SI was 3.42 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.44% from 3.34 million shares previously. With 221,400 avg volume, 15 days are for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s short sellers to cover FRPT’s short positions. The SI to Freshpet Inc’s float is 14.78%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 273,600 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Among 2 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Freshpet’s (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lovely 349% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Chewy Prove It Can Run With the Big Dogs? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Freshpet Inc (FRPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. Amends and Restates Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 48,305 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 346,932 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 274 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.13% or 470,128 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,446 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 79,280 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management holds 0% or 77,233 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 427,332 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 4,654 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 765,514 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 164,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 29,333 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 25,410 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 18,835 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Wordell Angela F, worth $109,076. $210,081 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was sold by White Timothy R.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Amadeus It Group Eur0.01 stake by 87,930 shares to 966,410 valued at $77.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 208,765 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Biogen Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graco Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graco Announces Complete Line of SaniForce 2.0 Equipment – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Management Corporation has 0.32% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 23,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 33,767 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc has 0.12% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 63,484 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). State Street Corporation owns 4.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 420,000 are held by Cap Intl Invsts. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 845 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 13,383 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 44,300 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.31% or 607,204 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0% or 22,018 shares.