Jackson Square Partners Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Holding; RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering RWS Holdings PLC (LON:RWS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RWS Holdings PLC has GBX 670 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 640’s average target is 6.14% above currents GBX 603 stock price. RWS Holdings PLC had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. Numis Securities downgraded the stock to “Add” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. Berenberg maintained RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RWS in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Overweight” rating. See RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 143,939 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 4.25 million shares with $400.77 million value, down from 4.39 million last quarter. Take now has $14.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.85. About 499,165 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN

The stock increased 0.67% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 603. About 98,125 shares traded. RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RWS Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides patent translations, intellectual property support, technical and commercial translation, and linguistic validation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.65 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Patent Translations, Life Science, Commercial, and Information. It has a 45 P/E ratio. It offers European patent translation and validation solutions; optional filing and prosecution services; and additional IP related translation services for litigation and information purposes.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 119,454 shares to 1.39M valued at $82.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 33,357 shares and now owns 882,634 shares. Arco Platform Ltd Com Usd0.00005 Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 41,721 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Polar Asset Mngmt Prns Inc reported 254,000 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 12 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,321 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 3,950 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 6,517 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Botty Investors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 14,173 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 20,614 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 187,472 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 0.02% or 16,660 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 3.37% above currents $129.85 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $12500 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. M Partners maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6.