Jackson Square Partners Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) Has Raised by $9.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) by $4.94 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,531 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 434,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 404,565 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 128,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 436,341 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

